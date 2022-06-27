Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played on night two at London Stadium...

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers played two nights at London Stadium this June. Picture: Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The California funk-rockers rounded off two dates at London Stadium on 26th June 2022. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with the European leg of their Unlimited Love world tour so far, looking and sounding better than ever.

After a date at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, the band capped off the second of two nights in the capital with a nostalgic performance at London Stadium this weekend.

Find out what went down and what they played in their setlist.

Anthony Kiedis has been singing his heart out on the Chili Peppers' world tour dates . Picture: Onereps/Profimedia/Shutterstock

After their customary Intro Jam, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante treated fans to an energetic performance of Around The World, before playing Dani California and dusting off the Californication album track I Like Dirt.

The Chilis also continued to switch up their set, giving Wet Sand from their 2006 double album Stadium Arcadium its tour debut and giving By The Way album classic Don't Forget Me another outing.

Their career-spanning setlist also saw the band play the likes of The Zephyr Song, Snow ((Hey Oh)) and a supercalifragilistic rendition of Right On Time, which was preceded by a tease of The Clash's London Calling.

It was clear that being back in London brought back plenty of memories for the band, which Flea took the reins in sharing with the crowd.

The band's nostalgia didn't stop after their rendition of the Blood, Sugar, Sex Magik live favourite Give It Away either. Returning for their encore, they opted to ditch Under The Bridge in favour of 90s ditty Soul To Squeeze, which no doubt would have been welcomed by their old-school fans.

Ending their set in the manner they have done thus far, the rockers bowed out after a rousing performance of By The Way, proving once again why they've managed to endure through the ages.

Red Hot Chili Peppers London Stadium setlist on 26th June 2022:

Intro Jam Around the World Dani California I Like Dirt The Zephyr Song These Are the Ways Snow ((Hey Oh)) Right on Time (preceded by a tease of The Clash's London Calling) Here Ever After Don't Forget Me She's a Lover Tell Me Baby Wet Sand (Tour debut) Californication Black Summer Give It Away

Encore:

17. Soul to Squeeze

18. By the Way

Red Hot Chili Peppers continue the European leg of their tour with a gig at Dublin's Marlay Park on Wednesday 29th June and a date at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 1st July.