Rag 'n' Bone Man announces 2021 Life By Misadventure Tour

Rag'n'Bone Man. Picture: Press/Fiona Garden

By Jenny Mensah

The All You Ever Wanted singer has announced new UK and Ireland tour dates, which take place in Autumn this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced new tour dates for 2021.

The singer-songwriter is set to release his Life By Misadventure album on 23 April and has now confirmed his plans to take the record across the UK and Ireland.

His dates will kick off with a big hometown arena show at the Brighton Centre on 17 October and include a show at London's Eventim Apollo on 6 November.

Tickets will be on pre-sale on 23 March and will go on general sale from 26 March .

📍 UK & IRELAND TOUR 📍



Pre-order any album format from the Official Store by 23rd March to get early access to tickets



PRE-SALE - 24th March - 9am

GENERAL ON SALE - 26th March - 9am

The news comes after Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - announced three intimate acoustic dates at London's Jazz Cafe on 27, 28 and 29 June.

These latest dates will no doubt be music to the Sussex singer's ears, as he recently told us not touring was like "losing a limb".

Asked how it has felt not performing during the coronavirus pandemic, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "Awful. I mean really It's like losing a limb."

The All You Ever Wanted singer explained: "Ultimately, I love writing and I love producing records, but the end goal is always to be playing it live on stage. And to have that end goal disappear before your eyes [...] it's really strange and really upsetting at times.

"You gotta have hope that it comes back."

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo

