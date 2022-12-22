Rag'n'Bone Man to appear on EastEnders this week: "Dreams can come true!"

The Human singer is a huge fan of the soap and revealed he's set to make a cameo on the BBC One programme this week.

Rag'n'Bone Man will make a cameo in EastEnders this week.

The singer-songwriter will give Walford residents a festive treat when character Tom 'Rocky' Cotton (Brian Conley) persuades him to perform at the local carol concert fundraiser as a wedding gift to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Commenting on the news, Rag'n'Bone Man said: "In the words of Gabrielle, 'Dreams can come true!'

"Thanks to everyone at EastEnders for one of the best days of my life!"

When is Rag'n'Bone Man on EastEnders?

Rag'n'Bone Man's EastEnders episode will air on Friday 23rd December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders' Executive Producer, admitted it was a "perfect moment" for one of the soap's super-fans to perform in Walford.

He commented: "We have always known Rag‘n’Bone man is a huge EastEnders fan, so when an opportunity came up in one of our stories it was the perfect moment for us to ask him to not only appear, but also perform in Albert Square.

"We are all thrilled that he said yes, and we hope the audience enjoy the special Christmas treat, as much as much as everyone at 'EastEnders'enjoyed having Rag‘n’Bone Man in Walford."

Rag'n'Bone Man has previously shared his love of EastEnders and revealed his rider would aways request a framed image of a character from the British soap.

However, he had to take them off his list of requests because he was getting so many.

He told Radio X: "I haven't got the Eastenders characters [any more], because they are literally just dotted around everywhere."

Holding up a photo of Kat Slater, who was portrayed by Jessie Wallace in the long-standing British soap, he explained: "There's probably about 150 in my lock up somewhere.

"I had to put a kibosh on that otherwise it was going to get ridiculous."

