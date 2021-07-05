Watch Rag'n'Bone Man's stunning Alone video
5 July 2021, 18:32 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 18:34
The singer-songwriter's latest visuals, which are directed by Joe Connor, are out now.
Rag'n'Bone Man has released the next helping from his second studio album.
Life By Misadventure peaked at the top of the UK chart when it was released back in May and spent an impressive seven weeks in the Top 10.
Now, the singer-songwriter has released another stunning track in Alone and shared its accompanying video.
Directed by Joe Connor (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Sam Smith) the ethereal black and white video sees Rag'n'Bone Man backed by his band and joined by a full choir.
Alone was written after conversations with a friend who told him about the judgement she experienced from her family for not marrying and having children.
He said: "I really feel for women, because men don't get that kind of pressure from their families".
After a truly special run of sold out intimate headline shows at London's Jazz Cafe earlier last month, Rag'n'Bone Man is set to play the following UK tour dates later this year and European dates in Spring 2022.
See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:
October
Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre
Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre
Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy
Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy
Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy
Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy
Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions
Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
November
Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy
Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo
