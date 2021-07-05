Watch Rag'n'Bone Man's stunning Alone video

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter's latest visuals, which are directed by Joe Connor, are out now.

Rag'n'Bone Man has released the next helping from his second studio album.

Life By Misadventure peaked at the top of the UK chart when it was released back in May and spent an impressive seven weeks in the Top 10.

Now, the singer-songwriter has released another stunning track in Alone and shared its accompanying video.

Directed by Joe Connor (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Sam Smith) the ethereal black and white video sees Rag'n'Bone Man backed by his band and joined by a full choir.

Alone was written after conversations with a friend who told him about the judgement she experienced from her family for not marrying and having children.

He said: "I really feel for women, because men don't get that kind of pressure from their families".

After a truly special run of sold out intimate headline shows at London's Jazz Cafe earlier last month, Rag'n'Bone Man is set to play the following UK tour dates later this year and European dates in Spring 2022.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo

