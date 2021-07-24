Rag'n'Bone Man talks to Chris Moyles about being back on stage

The singer-songwriter spoke to Chris Moyles and the team about returning to live music and why it's what he loves most about his job.

Live music is back with a bang and no one knows that more than Rag'n'Bone Man, who's headed out on a string of live gigs and festival dates.

The singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - released his Life By Misadventure album earlier this year and he's recently begun touring it with an eight-piece band.

Watch our interview with Rag'n'Bone Man above.

Rag'n'Bone Man will play Pennfest this Saturday (24 July) before heading to Bath and Doncaster Racecourses.

He will then play a special date at Hampstead Heath's Kenwood House on 19 July as part of the Heritage Live series.

Visit his official website for live dates and to get tickets.

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk release charity version of Anywhere Away From Here with NHS choir

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.