Rag'n'Bone Man talks to Chris Moyles about being back on stage

24 July 2021, 10:00

The singer-songwriter spoke to Chris Moyles and the team about returning to live music and why it's what he loves most about his job.

Live music is back with a bang and no one knows that more than Rag'n'Bone Man, who's headed out on a string of live gigs and festival dates.

The singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - released his Life By Misadventure album earlier this year and he's recently begun touring it with an eight-piece band.

Watch our interview with Rag'n'Bone Man above.

Rag'n'Bone Man will play Pennfest this Saturday (24 July) before heading to Bath and Doncaster Racecourses.

He will then play a special date at Hampstead Heath's Kenwood House on 19 July as part of the Heritage Live series.

Visit his official website for live dates and to get tickets.

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk release charity version of Anywhere Away From Here with NHS choir

