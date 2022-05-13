Rag'n'Bone Man talks touring and reveals what's on his rider

By Radio X

The singer-songwriter is heading back on the road and spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about what goes down on tour.

Rag'n'Bone Man is back out playing live dates across the UK and Europe, which includes a headline show at Kenwood House.

The Human singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - famously had a photo of an EastEnders character on his rider, but when Chris asked for some tips about what to put on his, he revealed these days he keeps it simple with two types of spirit and some beers.

We're not sure about the red onion though!

Rag'n'Bone Man talks going back on tour. Picture: Radio X

