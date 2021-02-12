Rag'n'Bone Man's acoustic version of All You Ever Wanted will give you the chills

Rag'n'Bone Man. Picture: Press/Fiona Garden

By Jenny Mensah

See the singer-songwriter pick up a guitar for a stripped-back version of his latest single and the first cut to be taken from his forthcoming album.

Rag'n'Bone Man has released an acoustic version of his All You Ever Wanted single.

The singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - first unveiled the energetic indie-infused track earlier this year, giving fans a new dimension to his sound.

Now he's stripped it all back in a new video, which sees him perform the single both while playing and accompanied on the guitar.

Watch his performance of the track, which is the first cut to be taken from his forthcoming Life By Misadventure album.

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man had to take framed EastEnders photos off his rider

Rag'n'Bone Man scored an instant hit with his debut release, Human, which spawned the huge singles in its title track and Skin.

However, the Sussex star has ripped up the rule book for its follow-up, bravely choosing to go in another direction and showing sides to himself we've never seen before.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about his new music, he revealed: "I just wanted to first of all do something that's, like with this whole album actually, just do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

The singer-songwriter added: "I commandeered all of my favourite musicians, we did the whole album live. It's a real, like a kind of more guitar-led album. Especially this single. And I really just wanted to be properly honest in this album and just not hold back on anything, really."

Though he loves writing and working in the studio, the singer admitted that not playing gigs during the coronavirus pandemic has felt like "losing a limb".

Asked how he's coped not performing, he replied: "Awful. I mean really It's like losing a limb."

He added: "Ultimately, I love writing and I love producing records, but the end goal is always to be playing it live on stage. And to have that end goal disappear before your eyes [...] it's really strange and really upsetting at times.

"You gotta have hope that it comes back."

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man shares fears for small artists touring the EU

Get the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure here:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits