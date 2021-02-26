Rag'n'Bone Man announces intimate London dates for 2021

Rag'n'Bone Man. Picture: Press/Fiona Garden

By Jenny Mensah

The All You Ever Wanted singer is set to play three dates at London's Jazz Cafe in late June. Find out how to get tickets.

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced intimate gigs for 2021.

The singer-songwriter, who is on the cusp of releasing his Life By Misadventure album, is set to play three acoustic performances at London's Jazz Cafe, which will take place on 27, 28 and 29 June.

Tickets are available for pre-sale from 4 March and fans who pre-order any album format by 3 March 3rd at 3pm GMT will receive exclusive access to tickets.

Find out more at store.ragnboneman.com.

Rag'n'Bone Man announces intimate live dates. Picture: Press

The news will no doubt be music to Rag'n'Bone man's ears, since he recently said that not touring was like "losing a limb".

Asked how it has felt not performing during the coronavirus pandemic, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "Awful. I mean really It's like losing a limb."

The All You Ever Wanted singer explained: "Ultimately, I love writing and I love producing records, but the end goal is always to be playing it live on stage. And to have that end goal disappear before your eyes [...] it's really strange and really upsetting at times.

"You gotta have hope that it comes back."

Watch him talk about his upcoming album below:

Rag'n'Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Graham, also has also released a S.P.Y remix of his comeback single.

Previously speaking about the track and his forthcoming album, the Uxbridge singer said: "I just wanted to [...] do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

He added: "I commandeered all of my favourite musicians, we did the whole album live. It's a real, like a kind of more guitar-led album. Especially this single. And I really just wanted to be properly honest in this album and just not hold back on anything, really.

"So there's a lot of recurring subjects about me being a bit scared about what the future holds for my son and stuff like that, because we live in very dark and weird times."

Rag'n'Bone Man's Life By Misadventure album is set for release on 23 April 2021.

See the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure here:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits