Hear Nothing But Thieves' rock remix of Rag'n'Bone Man's Alone

The singer-songwriter has shared a remix of his Alone track from his festival-circuit friends and Southend-on-Sea rockers Nothing But Thieves.

Rag'n'Bone Man has released a rework of his latest single, Alone, by rock band Nothing But Thieves.

The Human singer has surprised fans with the unlikely collaboration, which sees Conor Mason and co exchange electronic beats and synths for guitars, bass and pulsing drums.

On how the remix came about, Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - explained: "Most singles I've released so far come with remixes and sometimes it's a bit difficult to imagine what it's going to be like - especially if it's dance or drum and bass.

"With Alone, I felt like that wasn't going to be possible and I had to think outside the box. I remember seeing Nothing But Thieves at some festivals previously and thinking how amazing they were - I love their sound. I think they've done a really interesting version of this song and it's a real honour to have them on the track."

Watch the official lyric video for the remix here:

Alone is featured on the 36-year-old singer-songwriter's chart-topping second studio album, Life by Misadventure, which was released earlier this year.

This latest collaboration comes after he teamed up with pop megastar P!nk on the hit Anywhere Away From Here, which they performed at the BRIT Awards 2021 with the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir.

The version was then released as a charity single, with from sales of the track used to support the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and NHS Charities Together.

