Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk to release charity version of Anywhere Away From Here

Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk to release Anywhere Away From Here as charity single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The performance of their duet with the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir will raise funds for Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and NHS Charities Together.

Rag'nBone Man and P!nk are set to release a charity version of their Anywhere Away From Here single.

The British singer-songwriter and the US star are set for an extra special performance of the track at The BRIT Awards tonight (11 May), accompanied by the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS choir.

The emotional tribute, which will see P!nk perform remotely from the US, will be released tonight once the star-studded ceremony ends.

Arriving one day ahead of International Nurses Day on Wednesday 12 May, the performance will be dedicated to the many NHS colleagues across the UK who have done extraordinary work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Money raised from the single will go towards the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and NHS Charities Together, who represent the charities of all NHS Trusts in the UK.

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man reached out to Jesy Nelson after she quit Little Mix

Anywhere Away From Here features on Rag'n'Bone Man's newly released sophomore album, Life By Misadventure.

The Uckfield singer has also confirmed his plans to take the record across the UK and Ireland with tour dates this year.

His dates will kick off with a big hometown arena show at the Brighton Centre on 17 October and include a gig at London's Eventim Apollo on 6 November.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo