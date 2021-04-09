Watch Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk's Anywhere Away From Here video

Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk have released their collaboration. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The British singer-songwriter has released the official video of his collab with global superstar P!nk. Watch it here.

Rag'n'Bone Man has released his collaboration with P!nk today (Friday 9 April).

The British singer-songwriter has joined forces with the US superstar on their stunning Anywhere Away From Here single, which features on his forthcoming Life By Misadventure album.

The Joe Connor-directed video is set in The Duke Of York's Theatre in the heart of London's West End, which sees both acts deliver epic performances as their backdrop is overtaken by nature.

Watch their video below:

Of the track, which was written by Rag’n’Bone Man and collaborator Ben Jackson-Cook, as well as Simon Aldred, Dan Priddy and Mark Crewand, he says: “This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations - about the vulnerabilities that we all face. It’s an honour to have P!nk on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it”

“I first encountered Rag’n’Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song Human. By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too,” P!nk says. “Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honoured to be a part of this collaboration.”

The collaboration, follows Fall In Love Again, which Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - claims is about "sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment."

Graham - who split from his wife just six months after they tied the knot in 2019 - sings: “I’ll avoid the conversation/ Say that I need my space, not ‘cause I want to, I will make some poor excuse/ Every time that I get close to you.”

Meanwhile, Rory recently announced live dates for his 2021 Life By Misadventure tour.

His dates will kick off with a big hometown arena show at the Brighton Centre on 17 October and include a show at London's Eventim Apollo on 6 November.

He's also embarking on intimate London dates this summer, which you can see below.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

June

27 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

28 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

29 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo