Rag'n'Bone Man: Not performing is "like losing a limb"

The All You Ever Wanted singer has talked to Radio X about his new Life by Misadventure album and shared his hopes for being able to perform it.

Rag'n'Bone Man has compared not being able to perform live to "losing a limb".

The singer-songwriter - who is on the cusp of releasing his second studio album, Life By Misadventure, on 23 April - has told Radio X's George Godfrey how everything he does is with the "end goal" of performing in mind.

Asked how it has felt not performing during the coronavirus pandemic, he replied: "Awful. I mean really It's like losing a limb."

He added: "Ultimately, I love writing and I love producing records, but the end goal is always to be playing it live on stage. And to have that end goal disappear before your eyes [...] it's really strange and really upsetting at times.

"You gotta have hope that it comes back."

While Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - isn't currently able to tour, he has admitted that he's had to make some changes to his rider over the years.

The All You Ever Wanted singer used to request a framed photo of any Eastenders character on his rider, but when asked if he still keeps up the tradition, he revealed: "I haven't got the Eastenders characters, because they are literally just dotted around everywhere."

Holding up a photo of Kat Slater, who is portrayed by Jessie Wallace in the long-standing British soap, he explained: "There's probably about 150 in my lock up somewhere. I had to put a kibosh on that otherwise it was going to get ridiculous."

Rag'n'Bone Man's sophomore album is due out this spring and the Uxbridge singer explained his choice to go in a different direction.

Talking about the sound of the song and his direction on the album as a whole, the 36-year-old revealed: "I just wanted to first of all do something that's, like with this whole album actually, just do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

See the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure here:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits