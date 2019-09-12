Radiohead's Thom Yorke: I was asked to do Strictly Come Dancing

Thom Yorke Performs In Rome. Picture: Getty

The Radiohead frontman has revealed he was once approached about appearing on the celebrity dance contest.

Thom Yorke has revealed that he was once approached about competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Radiohead frontman isn't shy about dusting off a few dance moves, but has recently recalled being asked to star on the celebrity dancing competition.

As NME reports, when asked if he had a gun pointed at his head what he'd choose between doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly, he told the BBC: "Oh Strictly".

The Karma Police singer added: "I think they asked me once in the early days of the programme. I was like ‘you what’? I’m pretty sure I got the call from the office one day.”

READ MORE: What does the title of Radiohead’s OK Computer mean?

Meanwhile, Thom Yorke met another quirky mover in Billie Eilish at her gig this year, and told her something predictably cynical.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Bellyache singer's tour manager, Brian Marquis, revealed he praised the singer despite being "curmudgeonly" and "perturbed".

According to the outlet the Creep singer simply told the Bury A Friend star: "You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays."

For Thom Yorke, we'd call that the highest praise.

It isn't the first time he's complimented the young starlet, previously telling The Times: "I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do".

Yorke also revealed in the same interview that he finally came face to face with Sam Smith at the gig, who seemed to draw a blank when it came to who he was back in 2016.

READ MORE - "F*** You": Radiohead's Thom Yorke leads musicians reactions to Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

Thom Yorke isn't the only veteran rocker to praise the Billie Eilish.

Among her supporters are Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, whose daughter Sunny loves the artist and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who says his daughters are "obsessed" her.

The Learn To Fly rocker even compared her success and the passion of her fanbase to that of Nirvana in 1991.

Watch Billie Eilish's response to Radio X about Grohl's praise: