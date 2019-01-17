WATCH: Foo Fighters, Audioslave, Josh Homme, Metallica & more at Chris Cornell tribute gig

See footage of the Chris Cornell tribute gig, which saw everyone from Jack Black to Josh Homme perform.

Footage has emerged from the Chris Cornell tribute concert which took place at the LA Forum last night (16 January 2019).

I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell saw everyone from Foo Fighters to Jack Black perform at the concert which celebrated the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Watch Foos frontman Dave Grohl perform Show Me How To Live with Audioslave above, courtesy of feelnumb.com.



Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, an image of Chris Cornell and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Foo Fighters also performed their Everlong single for the audience, with Dave Grohl giving a moving speech beforehand:

Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also performed at the event, while Ryan Adams shared a clip of himself taking to the stage.

Watch it here:

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Brad Pitt and Jack Black take to the stage, with the Tenacious D rocker performing with Metallica's James Hetfield.

Metallica's James Hetfield and Jack Black. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Other musicians and celebrities in attendance included Courtney Cox, and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard as seen in this video below:

Matt and Dom at the Tribute to Chris Cornell gig at The Forum in LA! (Jan. 16)

via jdw1 on Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/dJawQsCzCW — Џ Muse News Џ (@ClubMuser) January 17, 2019

Watch Soundgarden play Loud Love with Taylor Momsen, Waybe Kramer and Tom Morrello:

Soundgarden Loud Love with Taylor Momsen, Wayne Kramer and Tom Morello https://t.co/q7SfBvDxdU — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 17, 2019

After the gig Metallica took to Twitter to share their setlist, writing: "Tonight’s set from the #IAmTheHighway gig celebrating Chris Cornell including “All Your Lies” & “Head Injury” from @soundgarden’s Ultramega OK! We miss you, brother."

Tonight’s set from the #IAmTheHighway gig celebrating Chris Cornell including “All Your Lies” & “Head Injury” from @soundgarden’s Ultramega OK!



We miss you, brother. pic.twitter.com/T491NaIJD3 — Metallica (@Metallica) January 17, 2019

All proceeds from the night went towards The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

