WATCH: Foo Fighters, Audioslave, Josh Homme, Metallica & more at Chris Cornell tribute gig

17 January 2019, 12:17 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 12:21

See footage of the Chris Cornell tribute gig, which saw everyone from Jack Black to Josh Homme perform.

Footage has emerged from the Chris Cornell tribute concert which took place at the LA Forum last night (16 January 2019).

I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell saw everyone from Foo Fighters to Jack Black perform at the concert which celebrated the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Watch Foos frontman Dave Grohl perform Show Me How To Live with Audioslave above, courtesy of feelnumb.com.

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, an image of Chris Cornell and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, an image of Chris Cornell and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Foo Fighters also performed their Everlong single for the audience, with Dave Grohl giving a moving speech beforehand:

Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also performed at the event, while Ryan Adams shared a clip of himself taking to the stage.

Watch it here:

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Brad Pitt and Jack Black take to the stage, with the Tenacious D rocker performing with Metallica's James Hetfield.

Metallica's James Hetfield and Jack Black
Metallica's James Hetfield and Jack Black. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Other musicians and celebrities in attendance included Courtney Cox, and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard as seen in this video below:

Watch Soundgarden play Loud Love with Taylor Momsen, Waybe Kramer and Tom Morrello:

After the gig Metallica took to Twitter to share their setlist, writing: "Tonight’s set from the #IAmTheHighway gig celebrating Chris Cornell including “All Your Lies” & “Head Injury” from @soundgarden’s Ultramega OK! We miss you, brother."

All proceeds from the night went towards The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

READ MORE: Chris Cornell statue unveiled in Seattle

READ MORE: See Chris Cornell's final performance

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Matt Helders and Breana McDow at 20,000 days on Earth screening in 2014

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders reportedly files for divorce from wife Breana McDow

Arctic Monkeys

Happy Mondays star Bez at Victorious Festival 2018

Happy Mondays' Bez in talks for Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Steve Coogan gives Gordon Smart his favourite Manchester song

VIDEO: Steve Coogan picks favourite Manchester song

A screenshot from Manic Street Preachers Truth & Memory documentary trailer

VIDEO: Manic Street Preachers drop trailer for Truth & Memory documentary

Manic Street Preachers

The Killers' Land of the Free single artwork

VIDEO: The Killers share Land Of The Free video

The Killers

The Killers' Brandon Flowers performs in 2018

Brandon Flowers reveals when we can expect a new Killers album

The Killers