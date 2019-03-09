The most incredible drumming moments caught on camera

Let's take a look at what happens when our favourite sticksmen let fly and unleash the toms. From the Stones to The Stone Roses, they’re all here.

Queens Of The Stone Age - Song For The Deaf Phase 1 era Queens with Oliveri on bass and His Grohlness on drums. Shot at Werchter Festival in 2002, it made you realise what a talent Big Dave had on the old percussion. He should have become a full time drummer! LOL!

Travis Barker - Drum Solo & Warm Up Whether Blink 182 are your favourite band or not is irrelevant, no one can deny Travis Barker's skills on tha' drooms. Just take a look at this "warm up" video for Mr. Mega Drummer. It's loud, fast, and technically brilliant. And it all happens in under two and a half minutes. Brilliant.

The Walkmen - The Rat (live in Juan’s Basement) The acclaimed New York band were shoved unceremoniously into a basement and asked to play their most famous song. Drummer Matt Barrick’s performance is so incredible, the rest of the band have to sit down.

Led Zeppelin - Moby Dic The late John “Bonzo” Bonham was a huge character in life and in music and his Earth-shattering beats were the backbone of the Zeppelin sound. Here he is onstage in the mid-70s, performing the drumming showcase, Moby Dick. Robert Plant leaves the stage to take cover.

Joy Division - Transmission ear your eyes away from singer Ian Curtis for a moment and focus on Macclesfield’s finest paradiddler Steve Morris, caught onscreen in September 1979 for the BBC’s Something Else programme. Astounding stuff.

The Killers - Mr Brightside Back in the early days of the band, when The Killers played their career-making set in the New Bands Tent at Glastonbury, they unleashed this spectacular version of their biggest hit. Keep an eye on the unshakable Ronnie Vannucci Jr, who keeps it altogether.

The Stone Roses - Fool’s Gold From the band’s hometown comeback show at Heaton Park, drummer Reni turns the Funky Drummer shuffle beat of the original into something special… The audience can’t believe their ears.

Editors - Munich The fresh-faced young lads perform one of their earliest singles at Rock Am Ring festival in Germany in 2006. Ed Lay gives it his all.