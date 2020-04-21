WATCH: Queen and Adam Lambert perform We Are The Champions from lockdown

See Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor perform the epic track with their touring singer Adam Lambert.

Queen and Adam Lambert have given a special performance of We Are The Champions on Instagram.

Legendary guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor joined forces with their touring singer Adam Lambert for a rendition of the 1997 track, which was first released on their News of the World album.

Observing the lockdown measures, which are in place due to the coronavirus, the musicians performed from their respective homes, with May on guitar, Taylor on the drums, and Lambert making the song - originally sung by the late Freddie Mercury - his own.

Watch their stirring performance above, which Brian May captioned: "this version is for those of you who like things to be the right way up ! Bri," referring to how the video was originally shared sideways.

It's not the first time the rockers have been showing off their skills online.

Roger Taylor and Brian May have been sharing tutorials on how to play some of their favourite songs, while also sharing som of their jams online.

In fact, it was their instrumental version of We Are The Champions, which they shared last week, that led fans to ask Adam Lambert to provide his impressions.

Brian May even treated The Chris Moyles Show to a live mini-version of his Bohemian Rhapsody solo after hearing that the anthem had reigned victorious in Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow 2020.

Hearing the news, May said: "How amazing. Thank you guys. I love all you Radio X listeners. I did anyway, but I love you more now!"

Watch his rendition here:

