WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation

The legendary Queen guitarist took to social media while self-isolating to teach his fans one of the most famous solos of all time.

Brian May has taken time out to teach his fans how to play Bohemian Rhapsody while self-isolating.

The legendary Queen guitarist has been broadcasting a "MicroConcerto" almost daily from his home due to the coronavirus, and has asked fans what they'd like to hear.

Unsurprisingly over the weekend, May revealed: "The one that probably was asked most of all was the solo that goes in the middle of that very complex tune written by Freddie [Mercury] called Bohemian Rhapsody".

Watch his full video here:

After he played the track, he said: "I hope that's a little bit clearer. If you want to talk about it, send me some notes if you can, but I hop that's helpful.

"That's dealt with that then. Hope you have a god night and wake up feeling very hopeful."

Speaking about his own personal response to the coronavirus outbreak, the axeman revealed: "Some of you might be wondering what gear I'm using for my Micro Concerts and the truth is not very much.

"I'm taking the whole self-isolation thing very seriously as I think you have to. I think everybody has to cut down on their social interactions as much as they can in order for us to stand a chance of keeping this virus in check.

The We Will Rock You star added: "For me, as much as I can, is the whole way. I'm not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can't get to the studio..."

