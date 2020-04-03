When are Queen + Adam Lambert's rescheduled Rhapsody UK Tour dates in 2021?

Brian May and Roger Taylor, who perform along with Adam Lambert, have rescheduled their gigs for The Rhapsody Tour. See the full 2021 UK dates.

Like many artists, Queen were forced to reschedule their 2020 Rhapsody Tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian May and Roger Taylor were scheduled to play mammoth UK dates with their touring singer Adam Lambert, which included an no less thank 10 gigs at The O2 London and dates in Manchester and Birmingham.

But when have Queen and Adam Lambert rescheduled the UK gigs for their Rhapsody tour in 2021? And will your tickets just roll over to the new dates? Find out here...

READ MORE: The best Queen songs of all time

Queen + Adam Lambert's The Rhapsody Tour 2021 rescheduled dates. Picture: Press

When are Queen and Adam Lambert's new 2021 Rhapsody tour dates?

Tue 1 June: London, UK The O2

Wed 2 June: London, UK The O2

Fri 4 June: London, UK The O2

Sat 5 June: London, UK The O2

Mon 7 June: London, UK The O2

Tues 8 June: London, UK The O2

Thu 10 June: Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

Fri 11 June: Manchester UK Manchester Arena

Sun 13 June: Birmingham, UK Utlita Arena

Mon 14 June: Birmingham, UK Utlita Arena

Wed 16 June: London, UK The O2

Thu 17 June: London, UK The O2

Sat 19 June: London, UK The O2

Sun 20 June: London, UK The O2

When are Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody UK Tour dates rescheduled in 2021? Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Will tickets for Queen's Rhapsody Tour roll over to next year?

Yes, the band state on their website: "All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show dates. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the 2021 dates."

WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation