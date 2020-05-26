WATCH: Brian May "overwhelmed" by support after suffering heart attack during lockdown

See the legendary Queen guitarist share his gratitude for the "torrent of love and support" he's received since sharing the news.

Brian May has thanked the public for their support after revealing he suffered from a "small heart-attack" during lockdown.

The Queen guitarist took to Instagram on the Bank Holiday Weekend to share the news, after wanting his fans to know the "truth about what happened" after ripping a muscle in his Gluteus Maximus.

Now, the We Will Rock You legend has taken to Instagram once again to thank fans for their support.

In his latest video, which he posted on Tuesday (26 May), May said: "I'm overwhelmed. I'm really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after the incredible coverage in the press. I really didn't expect all that.

"As you can see, I'm OK, but [...] my email box and my save me box and everything else is so full of incredible messages. I will never be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here."

He added: "It's just unbelievable. This is going to sound very strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes..."

Queen's Brian May is "overwhelmed" and "touched" by the support he's recieved. Picture: 1. Marc Grimwade/WireImage 2. Instagram/brianmayforreal

When first revealing the "shocking and bizarre" news, which saw him experiencing chest pain for 40 minutes straight and pain up his arms, May revealed: "I had three arteries which were congested, and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart…"

The axeman added: "There was a lot of pressure from some quarters to have open heart surgery where they saw through your rib cage and have a triple heart bypass…"

A lot of people said: 'If you don't do this you're throwing away your only opportunity and you'll regret it for the rest of your life'.

But I had other people telling me: 'Look, you don't need to do this, you could have three stents put in and you can walk tonight.'"

He added, reassuring his fans: "I didn't die, I came out... I'm here and I'm ready to rock".

See his video here:

Meanwhile, this month saw Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief.

The classic 1977 anthem We Are The Champions was reworked by Brian May, Roger Taylor and their touring singer with some subtle changes added here and there.

At the start of the video, the artists paid tribute to healthcare workers and those on the frontline, with words which read: "To all you frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world..."

The video itself sees them interspersed with shots of empty streets and landmarks across the globe, frontline workers and those social distancing from all walks of life.

Watch it here:

Brian May said of the charity single: "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

