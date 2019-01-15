VIDEO: Brian May plays Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo as cast look on

The legendary Queen guitarist shared a video which sees him play the iconic solo as Gwilym Lee, who played him in the hit movie, practices his lines.

Brian May has shared a video which sees him perform the solo Bohemian Rhapsody on set on the film of the same name.

The clip, which the Queen guitarist appears to have taken from Brian Singer, shows him deftly playing the famous guitar part as Gwilym Lee - who plays him in the film - looks on in amazement.

Screenshot of a video shared by Queen guitarist Brian May playing to solo to Bohemian Rhapsody on the set of the Bohemian Rhapsody film. Picture: Instagram/brianmayforreal

After May finishes his solo, actor Gwilym Lee stands in his place and practices the lines he's to speak in the film, asking: "So now what?"

When Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury can be heard saying "The operatic section," both Lee and May nod along in the eerie clip, showing just how closely they mimicked the band.

Meanwhile, Rami Malek has responded to the rumours he's set to play the villain in the next James Bond.

The actor, who picked up a Golden Globe for his role as Freddie Mercury in the film, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about his gong and the 007 rumours.

Asked if he was set to play the villain in the British spy franchise, Malek responded: "Wow. If I told you that I'd have to tell you so many other things like the ending of the fourth season of Bad Robot."

He added: "I have no idea," and added with a wry smile: "Who knows about that? Did I say anything?"

Jimmy Kimmel responded: "I always thought you were a great actor till right now".

