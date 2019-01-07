Rami Malek thanks Queen & "gorgeous" Freddie Mercury for Golden Globes win

Brian May, Rami Malek and Roger Taylor attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019. Picture: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor, who played the late Queen frontman in the hit biopic,

Rami Malek took home the gong for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes last night (6 January).

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor - who played the lead role of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film - thanked the band's surviving band members Brian May and Roger Taylor and dedicated the award to the late icon.

Ending his speech, he said: "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you gorgeous."

Watch his full acceptance speech below:

Rami Malek wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for Bohemian Rhapsody at The Golden Globes. Watch his grateful and humbling acceptance speech here! Posted by Golden Globes on Sunday, 6 January 2019

Rami Malek previously told Radio X what the Bohemian Rhapsody single means to him.

He told Radio X's John Robins: “When I first listened to it, I had this sense of, wow, music is so much more than I every thought it could be.

Hearing that song made me think about art in that way - there was no limit or parameter to what we could do creatively. I think that was a very powerful lesson to learn as a young person.”

The US actor also revealed that he didn't "want to let Freddie down".Watch him explain all in our video:

Meanwhile, Fans of the Bohemian Rhapsody film will be able to take part in special singalong screenings this year.

The record-breaking biopic is following in the footsteps in the likes of The Greatest Showman in allowing audiences to sing alongside some of the band's most legendary tracks.

The special version of the film will be accompanied by on-screen lyrics in cinemas across the UK from 11 January.