VIDEO: Rami Malek responds to James Bond rumours

The Bohemian Rhapsody star addressed the rumours that he could play the villain in the next 007.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, who picked up a Golden Globe for his role as Freddie Mercury in the film, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about his gong and the 007 rumours.

Asked if he was set to play the villain in the British spy franchise, Malek responded: "Wow. If I told you that I'd have to tell you so many other things like the ending of the fourth season of Bad Robot."

He added: "I have no idea," and added with a wry smile: "Who knows about that? Did I say anything?"

Jimmy Kimmel responded: "I always thought you were a great actor till right now".

Rami Malek attends the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in January 2019. Picture: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

In the interview, the Bad Robot actor also reacted to the awkward moment which saw Nicole Kidman appear to totally snub him on stage during the Golden Globes.



Watch the clip below:

After being shown the footage on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Malek joked: "I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video, so I thought I could go up and easily say hi in a moment like that but it was very awkward."

I have a feeling this is haunting me on the internet."He added: "I got love from Keith (Urban) that night, her husband. Massive Queen fan."

