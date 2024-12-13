Pulp sign to Rough Trade Records amid rumours of a new album for 2025

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker at London's Finsbury Park. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Jarvis Cocker and co announced the news that they are officially joining the label this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pulp have officially signed to Rough Trade Records.

The label have shared a mini statement by the band, which read: "Rough Trade have managed Pulp for over 30 years so it feels great to finally be on the label. We did it!"

Pulp have signed to Rough Trade Records.



The band say “Rough Trade have managed Pulp for over 30 years so it feels great to finally be on the label. We did it!”#pulp pic.twitter.com/TKVcQDLao1 — Rough Trade Records (@RoughTradeRecs) December 12, 2024

The news has only added fuel to the rumours that new material from the band could be on its way, with one fan asking: "Does this mean…. New @welovepulp music?!"

Another added: "New Album Omg Please".

New Album Omg Please 😭 — 🌙Karl D'Silva🥀 (@krldslv) December 12, 2024

If a chance meeting in Walthamstow is anything to go by, then a new record from the Britpop legends could well be on its way.

Over the summer, it was reported that the Disco 2000 outfit were “back in the studio” after frontman Cocker was spotted in the East London borough.

According to a post on Walthamstow Resident News, the Pulp frontman was seen in E17 and suggested that the band were working on new music.

Perhaps coincidentally, the Common People singer was captured holding an orange Rough Trade tote bag in a snap credited to to Faraz Amer with the text: "Look who was in the Stow yesterday.... he said that they were back in the studio!"

The post, which was reshared by local Labour MP Stella Creasy, wrote: "Walthamstow at it again - yes we are having quite the moment aren’t we …. If you need a local guide @jarvisbransoncocker am available …"

After treating fans to epic reunion dates in the UK in 2023, Pulp have continued their run of shows in 2024 and have already announced dates for next year, including a bill-topping set at Biblao BKK in Spain and a headline homecoming performance at Tramlines Festival 2025.

Pulp's last official album We Love Live, was released in 2001. Their first single After You came over a decade later in 2012 as part of their first reunion the same year.

During their most recent return, the band have unveiled tracks such as Background Noise and A Sunset, as well as Hymn of the North, which they have not officially released as singles but have debuted live.

The latter was given its first play at the second of their two very special homecoming gigs at Sheffield Arena last year.

Pulp - Hymn of the North **First Play Anywhere** Unreleased and live Sheffield Arena 15 July 2023

Read more:

Declan McKenna on seeing Pulp in 2023

Read more: