Pulp announce UK dates for June 2025

Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp in Hollywood, September 2024. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Alamy

Jarvis Cocker says: "You deserve more - and we have more!" and hints at new material...

Pulp have announced UK tour dates for June 2025, with Jarvis Cocker also hinting there may be new material on the way soon.

In a statement, the frontman said: "You deserve more - and we have more.

"In fact, we have More - (but that’s a whole other story... you’ll have to wait a little more time to hear that one)

"In the meantime: see you this Summer!”

The band will kick off their run of summer shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7th June, before playing dates that include two nights back-to-back at The O2 in London and a final show at Manchester’s Co-op Live. on the 21st.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday 21st February at 9.30am (GMT), with a pre-sale for the Pulp mailing list kicking off at 9.30am on Tuesday 18th.

Pulp UK tour dates 2025

7th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow

13th June The O2 Arena, London

14th June The O2 Arena, London

19th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st June Co-op Live, Manchester

The band have also announced a show at Dublin's 3 Arena on 10th June.

Pulp have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for June 2025. Picture: Press

Whether or not "More" is a clue to a new song or even an album remains to be seen, but there have been reports that the group have been back in the studio and have signed to the Rough Trade label.

And the tour itinerary winds up the weekend before Glastonbury, which once again raised the possibility of a surprise appearance at the festival.

The Britpop legends had already announced that they would be performing at Tramlines Festival in their hometown of Sheffield in July and have played two shows in Japan at the end of January.