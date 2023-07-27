Pulp at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo: support, stage times & tickets

Pulp will play two dates in Hammersmith, London. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Pulp are set to play two nights at the Eventim Apollo in London this week. Find out who's supporting them and when you can expect them on stage.

After a dazzling Finsbury Park show at the start of the month, Pulp are set to return to London for two nights at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith this week.

Jarvis Cocker and co will take to the west London venue on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th July, playing hits from across their career, including Disco 2000, Common People, Babies, Sorted For E's and Wizz, Weeds, This Is Hardcore, I Spy, and Do You Remember The First Time?

Who's supporting Pulp on the night and what time will Pulp take to the stage? Find out everything you need to know about Pulp'supcoming duo of London gigs, including stage times, support acts, what you can expect from the setlist and if you can still buy tickets.

When are Pulp's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo gigs?

Pulp play Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th July.

Who's supporting Pulp at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo?

Support at Pulp's Eventim Apollo gig comes from special guest Lisa O'Neill. The Irish singer-songwriter will showcase tracks from her past studio albums, including latest record All of This Is Chance, which was released on 10th February 2023.

Irish singer-songwriter Lisa O'Neill will be the special guest at Pulp's Hammersmith dates. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Pulp at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo?

7.00pm - Doors Open

Full stage times are still to be published, keep an eye on Eventim Apollo's event page or Pulp's social media.

Are there still tickets for Pulp at Hammersmith Apollo?

Tickets for Pulp's Eventim Apollo gigs are sold out, but fans should check trusted resell site Twickets in case any last minute tickets become available.

What will Pulp play on the setlist?

Pulp have good form when it comes to reunion sets, so crowds can expect to see them play played much-loved hits from across their career, including Common People, Disco 2000, Sorted For E's & Wizz, Babies and Do You Remember The First Time?

See the setlist from Pulp's gig at London's Finsbury Park on 1st July 2023 for an indication of what to expect:

1. I Spy

2. Disco 2000

3. Mis-Shapes (Dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community on Pride )

4. Something Changed (Dedicated to the late Steve Mackey)

5. Pink Glove

6. Weeds

7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

9. Sorted for E's & Wizz

10. This Is Hardcore

11. Do You Remember the First Time?

12. Babies

13. Sunrise

Encore:

14. Like a Friend

15. Underwear

16, Common People (With band introductions)

Encore 2:

17. Razzmatazz

How to get to Hammersmith Apollo:

Tube:

The nearest tube station is Hammersmith, which services the Piccadilly, District and Hammersmith & City lines

The station is also wheelchair accessible

Bus

The Eventim Apollo is near the following bus routes 9, 10, 27, 33, 419, 72, H91, 190, 211, 220, 267, 283, 295 and 391. Hammersmith bus station is also wheelchair accessible.

