Jarvis Cocker confirms Pulp will reunite in 2023

Jarvis Cocker has confirmed Pulp will reunite next yeay. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Pulp frontman has announced that that the Britpop band will be playing dates next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jarvis Cocker has confirmed Pulp will reunite in 2023.

The frontman of the Britpop band revealed reunion rumours surrounding the band are true.

According to a series of tweets from an attendee at the event, the Common People singer - who formed the band in 1984 - called the clip “deliberately cryptic” before he revealed the band’s plans to “play some concerts”.

He told the crowd on Monday night (25th July): “It was deliberately cryptic. It’s a line from This is Hardcore... Next year, Pulp are going to play some concerts.”

The rumours were ignited by a cryptic video shared on social media last week, which was shared on Cocker's own Instagram and posed the question: "What exactly do you do for an encore".

The line is taken from their This Is Hardcore single taken from their 1998 album of the same name, which turns 25 next year.

READ MORE: How have your favourite Britpop stars changed over the years?

The Britpoppers last reunited in 2010, with the frontman joined by Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber.

The band went on to play an iconic surprise set at Glastonbury in 2011, followed by a headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Pulp last peformed together last in 2012, playing dates which included a hometown gig in Sheffield and a pair of shows on the SS Coachella Cruise.

No dates have been confirmed for the band's jaunt in 2023 just yet, but watch this space.

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the lyrics to Pulp's Common People?