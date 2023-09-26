Pulp to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023/24

Pulp will play the iconic New Years Eve gig in Edinburgh this year. Picture: Getty

Jarvis Cocker and co will play the famous Concert in the Garden show on 31st December 2023, New Year's Eve. Find out how you can get tickets.

Pulp have been confirmed to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023/24.

The Britpop legends will take to the stage for the world-famous Concert in the Gardens to help revellers bring in the new year.

The gig, which takes place on 31st December 2023, will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic New Year's Eve festival, which takes place in the heart of Edinburgh city centre in West Princes Street Gardens.

Pulp’s headline appearance marks the Sheffield band’s first live show in the Scottish capital for over 20 years, where they will perform their last gig of 2023 and first of 2024.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker said of the announcement: “When your grandkids ask “Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?” What will your answer be? Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Tickets for Concert in the Gardens with Pulp go on general sale from Friday 29th September at 10.00am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £75.00 inc. booking fees and 50p charity donation.

A limited Concert in the Gardens pre-sale is available to those registered with www.edinburghshogmanay.com and will begin Thursday 28th September from 10am.

You asked for more, so we'll give you more ... Pulp will play their last show of 2023 & the first of 2024 by headlining @edhogmanay at West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on 31 December 2023. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. This is your #HardcoreHogmanay. pic.twitter.com/hqU1nf78mU — Pulp (@welovepulp) September 26, 2023

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party will also welcome 40,000 revellers into Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street to party their way into 2024 with a countdown to the spectacular Midnight Moment.

The crowds at the Street Party will also have the chance to watch Pulp's set with the full performance and DJ soundtracks being broadcast to screens throughout Princes Street in the Pop Zone with spectacular effects.

An expanded four-day programme of world-class events will run from Friday 29th December 2023 – Monday 1st January 2024.

The full Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme and ticket details will be released in the coming weeks, but other confirmed events taking place over the 4-day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023/24 festival include the return of the Torchlight Procession (29th Dec) with presenting partner EventScotland and in support of homeless charity Social Bite, the Night Afore Disco Party (30th Dec) beneath Edinburgh Castle and a packed programme of free New Year’s Day events for young and old, with the return of the First Footin’ culture trail, welcoming artists from across Scotland to perform in landmark buildings, pubs, cafes and venues throughout the city centre, and Sprogmanay family events in the Old Town.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party and Torchlight Procession event are on-sale now.

The directors of UniqueAssembly who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council said: “Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay. We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party. This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don’t miss out”.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “The excellent news that pop-pioneers Pulp are set to headline the 30th Anniversary Concert in the Gardens, as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, is testament to the international reputation that our city and festivals command.

"After the difficult years of the pandemic, I’m overjoyed that our festivals are back to their brilliant best and providing such high calibre cultural offerings for our residents and visitors.

"I would like to thank Unique Assembly and all our other fantastic partners who have worked so hard on delivering our winter festivals. This year’s New Year’s Eve festivities are set to be some of the finest that Edinburgh has ever seen."

VisitScotland Director of Events, Paul Bush OBE said: “Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations are the perfect way to ring in the New Year. Whether it’s taking part in the Torchlight Procession, dancing away to pop heroes Pulp or First Footin through the city centre, this year’s expanded four-day programme offer the chance for friends and family to connect, enjoy and share in a number of memorable experiences. EventScotland is proud to be continuing its support of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as it celebrates it 30th anniversary. Having events of this scale in our calendar reinforces our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.”