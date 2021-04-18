How well do you know the lyrics of Pulp?

Jarvis Cocker and a mystery Pulp lyric. Picture: Simon Ritter/Redferns/Getty Images

Test your memory of the legendary career of Jarvis Cocker's Sheffield superstars.

Formed in Sheffield in 1978, it took Jarvis Cocker over a decade to gain fame with the wider world, but once Britpop had kicked into gear, Pulp were at the forefront of the movement.

How well do you remember Cocker's lyrics of love, lust, disappointment and alienation? We'll give you a line from a Pulp song and all you have to do is tell us which one it is.