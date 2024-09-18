The Prodigy's 2024 Disrupta UK tour dates: Everything you need to know

On Air Now
18 September 2024, 18:30 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 20:24
Liam Howlett and Maxim will close 2024 with epic dates in the UK, before heading Down Under in the new year. Find out how you can join them in December.
The Prodigy announced a new UK tour for the end of this year.
Their Disrupta Tour will see the electronic duo wrap up 2024 with dates which include two nights at The Warehouse Project in Manchester and a whopping three nights at the O2 Academy Brixton.
Speaking of the shows, they said: "We never turn down the chance to play the UK and our righteous home
"Brixton Academy, we will be there armed with a sonically fresh attack. Let it disrupt ya…"
Pre-sale tickets sold out on Wednesday 18th September, but fans have another chance to be there by nabbing tickets in the general sale.
Find out what you need to know about the band's final dates of 2024 and how you can still buy tickets below.
