The Prodigy's 2024 Disrupta UK tour dates: Everything you need to know

The Prodigy have announced UK dates for 2024. Picture: Rahul Singh

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim will close 2024 with epic dates in the UK, before heading Down Under in the new year. Find out how you can join them in December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prodigy announced a new UK tour for the end of this year.

Their Disrupta Tour will see the electronic duo wrap up 2024 with dates which include two nights at The Warehouse Project in Manchester and a whopping three nights at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Speaking of the shows, they said: "We never turn down the chance to play the UK and our righteous home

"Brixton Academy, we will be there armed with a sonically fresh attack. Let it disrupt ya…"

Pre-sale tickets sold out on Wednesday 18th September, but fans have another chance to be there by nabbing tickets in the general sale.

Find out what you need to know about the band's final dates of 2024 and how you can still buy tickets below.

See The Prodigy's 2024 UK Disrupta Tour dates:

Fri 13th December – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Sat 14th December – The Warehouse Project, Manchester (Late show)

Sun 15th December – The Warehouse Project, Manchester

Tues 17th December – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Thurs 19th December – O2 Academy Brixton

Fri 20th December – O2 Academy Brixton

Sat 21st December – O2 Academy Brixton (Late show)

How to buy tickets to The Prodigy's 2024 UK Disrupta Tour:

Tickets for The Prodigy's Disrupta Tour go on general sale this Friday 20th September at 10am.

Visit theprodigy.com for more info on how to buy tickets.

Johnny Vaughan on Keith Flint

READ MORE: