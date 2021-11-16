Pixies to headline Manchester's Sounds of the City 2022

16 November 2021, 18:22

Pixies perform in Berlin in 2019
Pixies will headline Sounds of the City next year. Picture: Jana Legler/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Debaser rockers are set to play Castlefield Bowl next year. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

Pixies have announced a headline show at Sounds of the City 2022.

The band will play the Manchester festival, which takes place at Castlefield Bowl, on 5 July 2022.

Black Francis and co will be joined by special guests Slow Readers Club and Klangstof.

Tickets go on sale here from Friday 19 November at 9:30am GMT.

Also confirmed for headline performances at Sounds of the City 2022 are the likes of Foals, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Primal Scream playing Screamadelica Live and Crowded House.

READ MORE: Why Pixies' Monkey Gone To Heaven is the greatest song about the environment

Sounds of the City aren't the only British festival the Boston band will play, as they're also the first headliner booked for End of the Road 2022.

The Where Is My Mind? rockers will also support Pearl Jam at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on 8 July as well as play their own dates across the UK and Ireland next year.

Visit pixiesmusic.com to see their full list of dates and to find out how to get tickets.

READ MORE: Which artist has the biggest gap between studio albums?

