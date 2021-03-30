BST Hyde Park and Pearl Jam gigs moved to 2022

Pearl Jam will now play two dates at BST Hyde Park 2022. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Pearl Jam and Duran Duran's dates have been postponed for another year as the Hyde Park festival has confirmed it is no longer taking place in 2021.

British Summer Time Hyde Park will no longer take place in 2021.

Tuesday (30 March) saw organisers announce the news that the event has been cancelled this year, but have confirmed that both Pearl Jam and Duran Duran will return next year.

Eddie Vedder and co will now visit the London park on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July 2022. Special guests on the Friday will include Pixies, while Saturday's special guest is to be announced.

The Hungry Like The Wolf outfit will now play their show on Sunday 10 July 2022 and will be joined by Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with further acts to be confirmed.

We are sad to announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place this July. However, we are happy to share that both @PearlJam and @duranduran will return next summer. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/SjQTLHBQ7F



Sending you our love and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/meLjbk8kJJ — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 30, 2021

Festival organisers wrote in an official statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place in July 2021.

"We are however happy to share that Duran Duran and Pearl Jam will go ahead in July 2022."

They added: "All tickets remain valid for the scheduled 2022 dates. You will be directly contacted by the ticket agent you purchased from with full details, including refund information if you are no longer able to attend the rescheduled dates. If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by Friday 30th April, please get in touch with them directly.

"Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available. By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS and all the incredible organisations and individuals who have been working tirelessly in these past twelve months to keep the country safe. Your efforts are enormously appreciated.

"Team BST x".

Pearl Jam have also rescheduled their entire 2021 European tour, with new dates which you can find on their official website.

The band added on Twitter: "To thank Pearl Jam fans for their patience during these times, stream the 2010 Hyde Park, London performance on Pearl Jam’s YouTube and Facebook and on @nugsnet this weekend. Watch from Friday, April 2nd at 8pm ET to Monday, April 5th at 11:59pm."

To thank Pearl Jam fans for their patience during these times, stream the 2010 Hyde Park, London performance on Pearl Jam’s YouTube and Facebook and on @nugsnet this weekend.



Watch from Friday, April 2nd at 8pm ET to Monday, April 5th at 11:59pm.



📸: Karen Loria pic.twitter.com/0eLdKOyfrZ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 30, 2021

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?