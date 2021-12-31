Paul Weller sought therapy to help stop boozing

Paul Weller Performs At Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The Modfather talked about the moment his wife Hannah gave him an ultimatum and he realised he had to stop drinking.

Paul Weller has recalled the time he sought out a therapist to help him moderate his drinking.

The former Jam frontman revealed how his wife Hannah gave him an ultimatum to stop drinking and he went to a therapist asking to "retrain" his brain.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, recalling the morning of 1st July 2011, he told UNCUT magazine: "I just woke up and thought, ‘This has got to stop.’

"And my missus said, ‘I can’t f****** do this, you either stop or I might have to leave.’"

Approaching a therapist, he said: "'If there’s any way you can retrain my brain so I could just, like, not drink and smoke as much' [...] And he was, ‘You can’t do that. There are no half-measures.’ So I just stopped, man.

"At first I was like, ‘Oh well…’ But it dawned on me that he was absolutely f****** right.’"

The Modfather's daughter, Leah, recently gave birth to his first grandchild, Kouzen, and he admitted it has been “just wonderful” to welcome in a new stage in his life.

“You get to a certain age and you just see how quickly time is going," he added to the outlet. "To me, a week is the blink of an eye.

“You’re just trying to savour everything.”

The Going Underground singer previously admitted having eight children of different ages was "mentally tiring".

He said: "It's more mentally tiring than physically, 'cos you've got people who rely on you and are asking you questions and 'Can you do this?' and 'I want some food' and all those sorts of practical things. Just to find that bit of time on your own just to go...

"When I'm writing at home, I've got to wait till everyone's gone to bed. It's difficult, yeah."

