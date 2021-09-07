Paul Weller becomes a grandfather after daughter Leah gives birth

Paul Weller has become a grandfather at 63 years of age. Picture: Press

The daughter of the legendary musician, Leah Weller-Kurata, and her husband Tomo Kurata have welcomed their first child together.

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time.

The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born last month.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an image of the infants hand, alongside the caption: "Our precious bubba arrived. Welcome Kouzen 31.08.21."

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child in June.

At the time they shared a snap of Leah cradling her blossoming bump, with her spouse holding a bunch of white roses over her chest and kissing her forehead, she simply wrote: "Mum & Dad."

Weller has eight children in total.

He shares daughter Leah and son Nathanial with his first wife and the Style Council singer Dee C. Lee, whom he was married to from 1988 until they divorced in 1994.

Daughter Jesamine and son Stevie Mac are shared with his with ex-partner Samantha Stock, while he has a son called Dylan from a relationship he had with a make-up stylist only known by the name of Lucy.

The That's Entertainment singer also has twin sons John-Paul and Bowie and a daughter Nova whom he shares with second wife Hannah Andrews.

The Jam legend recently suggested he won't be adding any more to his brood, but did share the difference with experiencing fatherhood later in life.

He told The Mirror: "I think eight’s a good number. It’s my lucky number.

"But the difference between being 30 and being a dad and being 60 and being a dad is a different mindset.

“You have more patience, and you know, kind of, what to expect."

He added: "I consider myself extremely, lucky, really, to be able to experience it and how wonderful it is, really. And changing nappies? Yeah, no problem. I’ve had enough f****** experience."