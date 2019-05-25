Paul Weller’s best lyrics

25 May 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 25 May 2019, 06:01

Paul Weller
Paul Weller. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

From The Jam to The Style Council to solo, Paul Weller has written some amazing songs. Is your favourite on here?

  1. “Some people might get some pleasure out of hate / Me, I've enough already on my plate”

    Going Underground, 1980

  2. “Are you gonna try to make this work / Or spend your days down in the dirt”

    Walls Come Tumbling Down, 1985

  3. “Stop apologising for the things you've never done / 'Cos time is short and life is cruel”

    Town Called Malice, 1982

  4. “For the bitterest pill is hard to swallow / The love I gave hangs in sad coloured, mocking shadows”

    The Bitterest Pill (I Ever Had To Swallow), 1982

  5. “My hard earned dough goes in bills and the larder / And that Prince Philip tells us we gotta work harder!”

    Just Who Is The 5 O'clock Hero? 1982

  6. “It's not important for you to know my name nor I to know yours / If we communicate for two minutes only it will be enough”

    Start! 1980

  7. “Two lovers kissing amongst the scream of midnight / Two lovers missing the tranquility of solitude”

    That's Entertainment, 1980

  8. “Sup up your beer and collect your fags - there's a row going on down near Slough”

    The Eton Rifles, 1979

  9. “They smelt of pubs and Wormwood Scrubs and too many right wing meetings”

    Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, 1978

  10. “High tide, mid afternoon / People fly by, in the traffic’s boom”

    Wild Wood, 1993

  11. “I’d send you a flower - a sunflower bright / 'Cause you cloud my days messing up my nights”

    Sunflower, 1993

  12. “Numbed by the effect, aware of the muse / Too in touch with myself, I light the fuse”

    The Changingman, 1995

  13. “I don't need a ship to sail in stormy weather / I don't need you to ruffle the feathers of my Peacock Suit”

    Peacock Suit, 1996

Paul Weller Songs

Paul Weller Latest

See more Paul Weller Latest

Greatest Solo Albums

The best solo albums ever recorded

Features

Radio X Top 100 Indie Love Songs

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Lists

Paul Weller on the cover of his True Meanings album

Paul Weller Announces Forest Live 2019 Gigs

Paul Weller on Radio X

VIDEO: Paul Weller Opens Up About The Death Of His Father

Paul Weller on the cover of his True Meanings album

VIDEO: Paul Weller On Course For No.1 With True Meanings Album