Ocean Colour Scene announce 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates

Ocean Colour Scene have announced fresh dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Birmingham band will set out on dates in Spring next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Ocean Colour Scene have announced a UK & Ireland tour for 2025.

The Day We Caught The Train outfit have announced their plans to tour in March and April next year, with dates which kick off on Thursday 27th March at Leeds O2 Academy and culminate with a show on Saturday 26th April au Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The string of shows also include a homecoming gig at Birmingham Utilita Arena on Saturday 29th March.

OCS will be joined on selected dates by special guests Kula Shaker and tickets will go on general sale from Friday 4th October from 10am BST.

Fans can sign up here to gain early access to the pre-sale, which takes place from Wednesday 2nd October at 10am.

See their full dates below.

Ocean Colour Scene's 2025 dates. Picture: Press

Ocean Colour Scenes' 2025 UK & Ireland Tour dates:

Thursday 27th March – Leeds, Academy *

Friday 28th March – Stockton, Globe *

Saturday 29th March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena *

Monday 31st March – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion *

Tuesday 1st April – Sheffield, City Hall *

Thursday 3rd April – Portsmouth, Guildhall *

Friday 4th April – London, Brixton Academy *

Saturday 5th April – Swansea, Arena *

Monday 7th April – Truro, Hall for Cornwall *

Tuesday 8th April – Plymouth, Pavilions *

Wednesday 9th April – Bristol, Beacon *

Friday 11th April – Cambridge, Corn Exchange *

Saturday 12th April – Manchester, Apollo *

Sunday 13th April – Nottingham, Rock City *

Tuesday 15th April – Glasgow, O2 Academy *

Wednesday 16th April – Glasgow, O2 Academy *

Friday 18th April – Aberdeen, Music Hall *

Saturday 19th April – Dunfermline, Alhambra *

Sunday 20th April – Liverpool, The Mountfort Hall *

Tuesday 22nd April – Limerick, Milk Market

Thursday 24th April – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Saturday 26th April – Belfast, Ulster Hall

*Kula Shaker to join as special guests

