The band Brits most want to see reunite is revealed... and it's not Oasis

Oasis Liam and Noel Gallagher in 2008. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Archive/PA Images

A survey has quizzed the nation on the groups they'd most like to see get back together, and the Top 10 has pulled up some interesting results.

The 10 bands British music-lovers want to see reunited has been revealed, and Oasis aren't at the top spot.

The team at the The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out which bands they want to see reunite once more, and ABBA came in at number one.

The Swedish pop group are then followed by the the Gallagher brothers, with Led Zeppelin coming in at third place.

Elsewhere on the list are R.E.M, The Police, Genesis and The Smiths - who come in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

Despite forming in Stockholm in 1972, ABBA is the most popular call for reform in the 18-24-year-old category - beating more modern bands such as Oasis, One Direction, and S Club 7 to the top spot!

However, Noel and Liam Gallagher are most popular with the older millennial crowd, with the most people between the ages of 25 and 44 wanting to get the band back together.

Top 10 bands Brits want to see reunite:

1. ABBA

2. Oasis

3. Led Zeppelin

4. R.E.M

5. The Police

6. Genesis

7. The Smiths

8. Destiny’s Child

9. S Club 7

10. Black Sabbath

Whether the British public want to see the Manchester band reform, it's not looking likely either way.

When Noel Gallagher was recently asked if he was past the point of making up with his brother Liam, he nodded and told The Guardian: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

Speaking in an interview with Mr. Porter this week, his younger brother echoed his sentiment, saying: "That’s not happening".

“I’ve got better things to be doing than worry about what he’s thinking. He knows where I’m at. I need to get on with my life, get back doing music, and look after my crew."

“I’m not looking for a knighthood,” he continues. “People must think I’m trying to get a part in EastEnders or summat. I don’t give a f***. I’m a rock star. I've got a few kids and I took a few drugs in the 1990s – shock horror. Shoot me. I do exactly what it says on the tin.”

