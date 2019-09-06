Liam Gallagher: I'd legalise drugs if I was Prime Minister and improve the quality

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has taken part in a new interview where he's talked about the state of the country and what he'd do to improve it.

Liam Gallagher has said he'd legalise drugs he was Prime Minister.

The former Oasis frontman has been putting the world to rights in his latest interview and even revealed what he'd do if he was in charge of the country.

“I’d legalise drugs because they are shocking these days, he told Mr Porter. "Improve the quality and make some money out of it. Get the Peruvian back. ‘Cos at the moment, I’m not enjoying the quality of the drugs."

Speaking about his rock 'n' roll nights out and why he now shuns the showbiz lifestyle, he explained: "Because it’s full of cunts. I remember the 1990s and it was full of cunts back then. Now it’s full of cunts who want your picture with a phone camera. But now the drugs have got worse, so it’s full of cunts with cameras and shit drugs."

The One Of Us singer also addressed the spat surrounding a message sent to his niece Anaïs, which her dad Noel shared on Twitter.

“He said I threatened his wife,” said Gallagher. “I didn’t threaten his wife. If you threaten someone you have to say, ‘If you do this, this is gonna happen.’ I probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs into it, and I apologise. [Noel’s wife] called me fat, which hurt my feelings."

He added: "I have a belly, it’s well paid for, but I’m not fat. Then he [Noel] hung himself by slagging off Scotland. Good luck gigging in Scotland by the way, our kid.”

