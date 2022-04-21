Noel Gallagher's 'smashed' guitar from Oasis split set for auction

Liam in Noel Gallagher before Oasis split in 2009. Picture: 1. Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty 2. John Gichigi/Getty Images 3. Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Gibson ES-355 which was reportedly wielded by Liam backstage before the Manchester band's Rock en Seine gig is going under the hammer next month.

Noel Gallagher's guitar which has long been considered a symbol of the Oasis split, is set to go up for auction.

The Gibson ES-355 is now part of rock music folklore, due to claims it was smashed during an altercation between frontman Liam and his brother Noel backstage at french festival Rock en Seine in 2009.

As the story goes, the row was the final straw for the guitarist, who walked away from the band and never looked back.

Now it looks like the piece of rock history is set to go under the hammer in an auction which takes place in France on 17th May.

Its advertisement on artpeges.com reads: "... This ES-355 has become the symbol of Oasis' breakup.

"It was broken at Rock en Seine on August 28, 2009 following a violent argument between the two brothers, it was then restored in London by the talented luthier Philippe Dubreuille."

Noel previously claimed the row between him and his brother backstage at Rock en Seine saw his younger brother wield his guitar around “like an axe”.

In 2011, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled: "He nearly took my face off with it)... I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear (clothes) to our fans. There was a massive row about that."

At the time, Noel issued a statement which read: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

Noel has gone on to cite various reasons for leaving the band, with one being Liam's Pretty Green label being advertised in the band's tour programme and another having something to do with Liam and Bonehead.

He told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”

Whatever the reason, Liam's Pretty Green label still seems ever present when it comes to tensions between the band and Noel even recently admitted donating his brother's clobber to a charity shop.

According to The Sun newspaper last year, Noel said: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it.

"I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t want it, you should have just said you didn’t want it.

"It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end."

