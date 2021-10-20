Noel Gallagher: Dumping Liam's Pretty Green clothes at charity shop was "beginning of the end" for Oasis

Noel Gallagher has looked back at what might have started the feud with his brother in Oasis. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Radio X

The former Oasis guitarist has recalled how he took Liam's brand new clothes that had been gifted to him to a charity shop doorway.

Noel Gallagher thinks it was "the beginning of the end" for Oasis when he donated his brother Liam's Pretty Green wares to a charity shop.

The former guitarist and songsmith left the band following a bust-up at their final gig at Rock en Seine in Paris, France, in 2009.

However, Noel reckons he probably kicked off things when he donated the Pretty Green gear his younger sibling had gifted him and the rest of the band before it was even launched to the public.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, according to The Sun newspaper, Noel said: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it.

"I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went f****** mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t f****** want it, you should have just said you didn’t f****** want it, you ****.

"It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end."

Noel had previously claimed that the pair's major blowout, which saw Liam wield a guitar at his head in the French capital, erupted after they fought over Liam trying to advertise Pretty Green in the Oasis tour programme.

In 2011, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled: "He nearly took my face off with (the guitar)... I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear (clothes) to our fans. There was a massive row about that."

Despite the pair being estranged ever since and throwing insults each other's way in the press, Noel has recently complimented his brother's career and admitted he's the most successful solo artist.

Speaking on the How to Wow podcast, Noel said: "He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that."

He added: "So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Speaking in their documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, the High Flying Birds leader he heaped praise on his brother's form at the time.

"I guess it’s no coincidence that as that is the band at its peak," he said. "It is because the singer is at his peak.

"You are only as good as your frontline. Any band.

“And if that is Oasis at its peak, which it is, it is because Liam is at its peak.

"Liam is at his zenith with his voice and the way that he looks.”

