"I'll Take That As A NO": Oasis Reunion Hopes Dashed Again

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter once again as his brother seems to have left him hanging on the subject of an Oasis reunion.

Liam Gallagher has ended his fans' hopes of an Oasis reunion once again after reaching out to his brother Noel on Twitter.

The former Oasis frontman had his followers in a spin last night (Thursday 19 July), when he heard Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were playing Edinburgh Castle that evening, but that the audience wouldn't be allowed to bring drinks into the main area.

However, it was what Liam said after teased his estranged siblings that really set tongues wagging, writing: "I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x".

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

Watch our video above to find out what an Oasis reunion would mean to Liam.

However, it seems clear that his brother has ignored his request as Liam took Twitter less than 24-hours later to write: "Cmon," before adding: "I'll take that as a NO then as you were LG x".

Cmon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

I'll take that as a NO then as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 20, 2018

Only a couple of weeks ago, the Manchester rocker showed his softer side when a fan asked him if Noel was better than him on Twitter.

Liam, who usually has no qualms calling his brother a "potato" said: "There is no such thing as ‘better’. We are brothers. When we’re together no fucker, and I mean no fucker, comes close. OASIS FOR LIFE."

But only last week, Liam slated Noel for telling fans at his recent Scarborough that football wasn't coming home.

After England cashed out of the World Cup semi final, he then took to Twitter to shame all the naysayers who didn't get behind their national team.

For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it it they should be shot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

If that wasn't confusing enough Liam previously said he thought Oasis was definitely over, and went as far as saying the band wouldn't have Noel in it if they were around today.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the rocker said: “I think Oasis is over, it’s sad but that’s the way it is.

“At the moment I don’t want to be nowhere near that guy, because he’s not the guy that was in Oasis, I’m still the same guy that was in Oasis. He’s a bit pompous and a bit of a snob."

The rocker added: “We were a naughty band that liked having a laugh, he seems to be hanging about with, like, the Queen these days. I actually don’t think Oasis would have him, let alone him have Oasis.

“He’d only want to get some girl in playing scissors at the back or someone f***ing eating candy floss.”



Watch Liam Gallagher tell Chris Moyles about the chances of an Oasis reunion:

We fully expect another turn-around in the days to come...