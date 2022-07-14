Oasis to re-release Be Here Now for 25th anniversary

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 1997. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky/Press

By Radio X

The 1997 Oasis album is getting a deluxe reissue to mark it being released a quarter of a century ago. Find out how to get your hands on it here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Be Here Now, Oasis' huge-selling album from 1997, is to get a deluxe re-issue for its 25th anniversary.

The Mancunian legends released their third album a quarter of a century ago on 21st August 1997 and to mark the occasion, Big Brother Recordings are issuing a number of special formats of the record.

To celebrate the new releases, which arrive on Friday 19th August, a brand new lyric video for D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink) has been shared online.

The 25th anniversary edition of Be Here Now includes a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, plus a double picture disc and cassette available exclusively from the band’s online store, all with remastered audio.

Fans can pre-order the formats and listen to the era-defining album here.

Be Here Now's 25th anniversary edition includes a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

READ MORE: 25 essential albums to own on vinyl

Be Here Now was produced by Owen Morris and Noel Gallagher and recorded at Abbey Road, Ridge Farm, Air, Master Rock and Orinoco Studios between November 1996 and April 1997.

As well as the band's third number one single D’You Know What I Mean?, the album features the ambitious 9-minute All Around The World plus the enduring classic Stand By Me and heartfelt ballad Don’t Go Away.

The Be Here Now 25th anniversary edition also comes as a stunning double picture disc. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

Be Here Now sold a staggering 400,000 copies on the first day in the UK, with 663,400 sales in just three days.

The record was No.1 in fifteen countries and remained at the top of the UK Album Chart for four weeks.

To date, it has the most album sales in the first seven days of release in UK Official Chart history and has sold over eight million copies around the world.

You can also listen to Be Here Now's 25th anniversary reissue in cassette form. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

READ MORE: Pete Doherty queued for Oasis' Be Here now album to get on TV

Watch the trailer for Oasis' Be Here Now's 25th anniversary edition.

See the Oasis – Be Here Now (25th Anniversary) Tracklist:

A1. D'You Know What I Mean? (Remastered)

A2. My Big Mouth (Remastered)

A3. Magic Pie (Remastered

)B1. Stand By Me (Remastered)

B2. I Hope, I Think, I Know (Remastered)

B3. The Girl In The Dirty Shirt (Remastered)

C1. Fade In-Out (Remastered)

C2. Don't Go Away (Remastered)

C3. Be Here Now (Remastered)

D1. All Around The World (Remastered)

D2. It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) (Remastered)

D3. All Around The World (Reprise) (Remastered)