Pete Doherty: I only queued for Oasis's Be Here Now album to get on TV

The Libertines rocker revealed he only got into the band later, but was more interested in the cameras and getting photographed.

Pete Doherty has addressed a famous TV clip which sees his younger self queuing outside HMV for the 1997 Oasis album Be Here Now.

According to The Libertines' rocker, he was working at The Trocadero in Piccadilly Circus at the time, and he only joined the queue because he saw cardboard cutouts at of Noel and Liam Gallagher in nearby Oxford Circus and hoped he'd get photographed or appear on the news.

Speaking on Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, he revealed: "I wanna clear this one up. I was working in the Trocadero centre demonstrating wind-up frogs and I knew that there was something going on 'cause I saw TV cameras and photographers and there was a giant cardboard cut-out of Noel and Liam, so I went down there.

"I just wanted to get on the telly. Joined the queue, grabbed the cardboard cutouts, was doing these stupid 'please photograph me' things, jumping on the back of an open top bus with these cardboard cut-outs and then the next morning running to the newsagents thinking I was gonna be on the front of the newspaper with these cardboard cut-outs..

He added: "I wasn’t queuing for an Oasis album. My sister was a big Oasis fan, and I later tuned into them and decided they were brilliant, but at the time I was far more interested in getting photographed on the back of a bus with a cardboard cut-out."

When asked about the line he came out with, in which he said: "I subscribe to the Umberto Eco view that Noel Gallagher’s a poet and Liam’s a town crier," Doherty said: "What a belter!"

In the same podcast Pete Doherty revealed he didn't want to listen to the Arctic Monkeys when they first came out because he heard they were good.

"The Arctic Monkeys, I just refused to listen to them," he admitted to Taggart. "And managed to avoid them for a long long time, 'cause I heard they were good and I didn't want to listen to them...".

Referring to frontman Alex Turner he mused: "I dunno, that fella. I suppose he's a good songwriter, isn't he?"

He added: "I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with him though. He really pulls them apart in those songs, the ones that I've heard, you know?

Talking about a misunderstanding between The Libertines and the Sheffield band, he recalled: "There's been a few things that have happened where I didn't know them by sight and they've come to say hello and I've had them slung out or something, and then when I tried to go say hello I wasn't allowed to go anywhere near their backstage... so I still haven't met them."

