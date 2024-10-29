Oasis preparing to cancel 50,000 tickets sold via secondary sites for their 2025 reunion dates

Oasis previously warned tickets from secondary sites would not be accepted. Picture: Simon Emmett

According to reports, the Manchester rockers will be cancelling thousands of tickets that have been sold via resale sites.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis are preparing to cancel around 50,000 tickets to their upcoming 2025 reunion.

The Manchester rockers issued a stern warning about selling tickets on secondary websites, assuring fans that tickets will only be accepted if they have been sold at "face value" through their official partners Ticketmaster and Twickets.

Despite this, according to BBC News, four per cent of of tickets - which made up around 50,00 - ended up on secondary platforms.

Now, it looks like the Manchester rockers are set to make good on their promise, by targeting said tickets and cancelling them in order for them to be released and made available again.

According to reports, any tickets which fans believe have been cancelled in error can be reported by fans, and will be investigated.

READ MORE:

Live Nation and SJM - the promoters for Oasis Live '2025 - have laid out their plans continued to urge fans not to buy tickets from any unauthorised sites.

A company spokesperson said: “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit. Only four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms.

“All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

Meanwhile, Oasis have recently confirmed Richard Ashcroft and Cast will support them on all their UK and Ireland dates next year.

Sharing the news, the Liverpool rockers wrote: "We are delighted to confirm that we will be supporting Oasis as part of their worldwide tour, in the UK and Ireland performances in 2025, with Richard Ashcroft. Tickets are sold out, and we can’t wait to see you all for these BIBLICAL shows."

We are delighted to confirm that we will be supporting Oasis as part of their worldwide tour, in the UK and Ireland performances in 2025, with Richard Ashcroft. Tickets are sold out, and we can’t wait to see you all for these BIBLICAL shows. #oasis pic.twitter.com/zGbCFt0mDw — Cast (@castofficial) October 28, 2024

The week before, Ashcroft said of the news: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced. I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work. It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025