Oasis confirm Cast will open for them at reunion shows next year

Cast will be joining Oasis on their 2025 reunion dates. Picture: MusicLive / Alamy Stock Photo/Simon Emmett/Press

The legendary Liverpool band will be the first act onstage at the Live '25 dates, alongside special guest Richard Ashcroft.

Oasis have confirmed that Cast will be the opening band at their UK and Ireland shows next year.

The Liverpool group - led by former La's man John Power - will join the Oasis reunion bill alongside Richard Ashcroft, who was confirmed as "special guest" at the shows last week.

Power says of the news: “I’m blown away at the reunion. Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band."

Just Announced 🇬🇧🇮🇪@castofficial are confirmed as the opening band for all UK and Ireland Oasis Live ‘25 shows!#OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/EqYZUTP8rN — Oasis (@oasis) October 28, 2024

"I’ve known Noel and Liam all through the years, we go way back. It’s been some ride, some journey. I’ve felt and known their music personally, as a fan. It inspired me as songwriter, it blew the whole scene open like nothing before and it reached way beyond the stratosphere. Everything changed. We were all part of that and we will all be part of this.

"I’m especially looking forward to revisiting my family’s Irish roots when the tour hits Dublin. Let the opening chords shimmer and shine next July.”

Cast - Sandstorm

Cast - best known for their hits Alright, Finetime, Sandstorm and Walkaway - previoulsy had the seal of approval from Noel Gallagher, who described Power as being "as cosmic as the day is long".

Liam also chose Cast to join his Definitely Maybe arena tour in the summer of 2024.

Alongside the UK and Ireland dates, Oasis will take their reunion tour to the USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia in 2025.

Cast - Alright

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025