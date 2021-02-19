Oasis B-side Step Out lyric video released to mark 25 years of Don't Look Back In Anger

The new release celebrates 25 years since the band released their 1996 Don't Look Back In Anger anthem.

A lyric video has been released of Oasis B-Side Step Out to mark 25 years of their Don't Look Back In Anger single.

The track accompanied he Manchester band's iconic anthem, which was released on 19 February 1996 and taken from their (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album.

The seminal album not only established Oasis as a national and international phenomenon, but has inspired generations of music fans and artists alike.

Watch the lyric video for Step Out here:

To accompany Step Out is also a new lyric video for It's Better People, which acted as the B-side to Roll With It.

The record has global sales total in excess of 22 million, is the UK’s third best selling studio album of all time and it even reached at No. 3 in the UK Official UK Album Chart last year after the release of limited edition anniversary vinyl formats.

It's a gift for fans who wish to look back on the band's glory days because the odds of Oasis getting back together aren't looking so good.

Despite Liam Gallagher tweeting that a reunion is "gonna happen," bookies are "not convinced" that it will happen any time soon.

Paddy Power have rated the chances of a reunion happening this month at a lengthy 50/1, while giving odds of 10/1 for the band to get back together before the end of the year.

A spokesman at Paddy Power said: “We all know how volatile Noel and Liam’s relationship is, so any reunion is bound to end in tears. Let’s just hope we get a few good songs out of it first.

“With LG tweeting that an Oasis reunion would definitely happen, ‘Some Might Say’ the band is on the verge of getting back together, but sadly, we’re not convinced."