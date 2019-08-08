WATCH: Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton performed a cover of Oasis’ Half the World Away

The famous Harry Potter star is also a singer-songwriter, and took on the Noel Gallagher-penned and sung 1994 Oasis track earlier this year.

Tom Felton might be most famous for his role as Harry Potter pure-blood Draco Malfoy, but now he's carving out a new career.

The actor, who played the Slitherin House member in the famous franchise, is also a singer-songwriter and has covered a famous Oasis track.

The 31-year-old actor posted footage of his cover of Half The World Away at an event earlier this year, alongside the caption: "Bricking it".

Watch him perform the Noel Gallagher-penned-and-sung B-side to 1994's Whatever, which Felton shared on Instagram in January.

Harry Potter actor Draco Malfoy and former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for YouTube & Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

It's fair to say the Ophelia actor has grown in confidence since then and regularly uploads videos of himself performing his original tracks on stage.

Watch him in action here:

A fan account called official_feltbeats also uploads videos of the actor and singer's Instagram live videos, with one being shared as this month.

Tom Felton has his own music on Reverbnation, which he shared with his 2.8 million Twitter followers back in July, writing: "New and old, demos and all"

On the site, he categorises his material under alternative, acoustic and easy listening.

New and old, demos and all https://t.co/Q22XxZMeh5 — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) July 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Big Brother Recordings have announced a special release to celebrate 25 years of Definitely Maybe.

The Manchester band's legendary landmark debut album was released on 29 August 1994, and became the fastest-ever selling album in the UK at the time.

To celebrate, their seminal album will be released in two vinyl formats; a picture disc through the band's online store and a silver-coloured LP available at retail from 30 August.

