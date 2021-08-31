Founding Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has suffered a heart attack. Picture: Des Willie/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band's original drummer took to Twitter to share the news that he suffered a heart attack last week.

The former drummer of Oasis, who played with the band from their inception in 1991 until 1995, has suffered a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter on Monday 30 August, he wrote: "Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night."

He added: "I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X".

Kind words poured in for the original drummer with encouraging tweets led by Oasis and Beady Eye alum Andy Bell.

Get well soon @TonyMcCarrolls — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) August 31, 2021

Tony McCarroll was part of the Manchester band's original line up when they were known as The Rain and, formed in 1991 alongside Liam Gallagher Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs (guitar), Paul "Guigsy' McGuigan (bass).

McCarroll's relationship with Noel Gallagher strained as Oasis got more famous, as Noel believed he didn't have what it took to be in the band.

Ex-Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll was with the band from 1991-1995. Picture: Des Willie/Redferns/Getty

In April 1995, McCarroll's departure was announced by the the band and he was replaced with Alan White, who stayed with them until 2004.

In 1999 McCarroll sued the band for £18million, arguing that he was owed his part of their five-album deal with Creation Records.

In the end, he accepted an out-of-court settlement of £550,000 if he agreed to give up all future royalties.

McCarroll's biography about his time in the band, entitled Oasis: The Truth, was released in October 2010.

His voice also features in an interview for 2016 documentary film Oasis: Supersonic, which was directed by Mat Whitecross.

