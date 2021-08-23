Noel Gallagher praises son Sonny's first gig: "I was very, very proud"

The Oasis legend revealed in his Radio X Residency that his youngest son had played guitar on stage at a school concert.

Noel Gallagher has shared his pride at his son's first musical performance.

In the latest episode of The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher, which aired on Sunday 12 August at 7pm, the former Oasis rocker revealed that his youngest child, Sonny, impressed him with a rendition of T-Rex on stage.

"Sonny, my son, I was at his school concert the other night, he did his first gig," he recalled."I got a little knot in my stomach because I was like ‘he’s only 10’, you know what I mean?

"He's not been playing that long, he's not even been interested in it that long. And there was a little thing, like a projector thing of who it was and what they were going to play, and it came up 20th Century Boy’ by T.Rex, and I was like ‘get in there son!’ and he had it.

"He had it down. He had the riff. He played a blinder and even did a little [motions] at the end. And I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was great, it was amazing".

When quizzed by Matt Morgan as to why he hasn't wanted to teach his son's to play guitar, he replied: "Ah, because it's going to plan.:

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer explained: My plan was always not to say ‘right, Dad's a musician, you're going to be a musician’ because I know loads of kids who've done that and by the time they get to 21, they've given up.

"They're just not interested. So my plan was just to leave musical instruments around the house. But Sonny, yeah, he literally picked it up and he's had a go and he's into it.

