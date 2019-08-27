Oasis Fade Away lyric video unveiled as new podcast series is announced

A new lyric video for the B side to Cigarettes and Alcohol has been released two days ahead of Definitely Maybe's 25th anniversary.

A new lyric video for Oasis track Fade Away has been unveiled.

Two days ahead of the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe, fans can experience the Cigarettes and Alcohol B side in a whole new way.

Watch the new visuals for the song above.

The lyric video comes after it was announced that a special podcast series entitled Listen Up would be released to celebrate a quarter of a century since the album's release.

It's promised to include an "eye witness account of the remarkable events leading up to and following" the Manchester band's debut.

Pleased to announce a brand new podcast series ‘Listen Up', to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Definitely Maybe', Coming soon!

🎧 to the trailer on Spotify here: https://t.co/F525stdHw1 #DefMaybe25 — Oasis (@oasis) August 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Big Brother recordings announced a a series of special activities to celebrate the silver anniversary of the Definitely Maybe, which was released on 29 August 1994.

The record will be released in two vinyl formats; a picture disc through the band's online store and a silver-coloured LP available at retail from 30 August.

Oasis Definitely Maybe-era photo. Picture: Press

Definitely Maybe went seven times platinum in the UK and sold over five million copies worldwide.

Its four singles – Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever and Cigarettes And Alcohol are established classics while songs while the likes of Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and Slide Away remain as enduring anthems - known to generations of music fans.

See the Oasis Definitely Maybe track listing here:



1. Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Shakermaker

3. Live Forever

4. Up In The Sky

5. Columbia

6. Supersonic

7. Bring It On Down

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol

9. Digsy's Dinner

10. Slide Away

11. Married With Children

