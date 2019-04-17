Radio X Best Of British - how to listen to the Top 100 countdown

Radio X Best Of British 2019 logo. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has asked YOU to name the Best British Song - and you’ve stepped up and performed your civic duty in your thousands! Here's when we'll reveal the results.

Last year, Radio X listeners voted Live Forever by Oasis as the greatest British song. Can they do it for a second consecutive year? Or will another huge act push them off the top?

Could Queen triumph again like they did in 2017 with Bohemian Rhapsody?

Should Arctic Monkeys take the top spot this year with one of their many excellent tracks?

Or should a new artist like Jade Bird, Blossoms or Catfish & The Bottlemen get a look in?

Over the last three weeks, the 100 best tracks have been compiled as Radio X listeners voted for their Best British Song.

Now it’s time to reveal the results!

The Top 100 countdown will take place on Radio X on Easter Monday, 22 April.

The show kicks off at 10am with Issy Panayis, while Dan O’Connell takes over at 1pm.

Then at 4pm, John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - takes you into the final stretch, with the 2019 Number 1 Best British Song being revealed shortly before 7pm.

Make sure you listen! It’ll give you an enormous sense of well-being.

How to listen to Radio X Best British

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK

You can listen on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player.

PLUS a special Best Of British playlist will be available on the Radio X app!

Listen to Radio X online at www.radiox.co.uk

Or listen via your smart speaker!